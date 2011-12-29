Italian Carlo Ancelotti (C), former AC Milan and Chelsea coach, leaves the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris December 29, 2011 as press reports he could sign as coach of Paris Saint Germain in the coming hours. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Italian Carlo Ancelotti held talks at French league leaders Paris St Germain on Thursday as the future of coach Antoine Kombouare looked increasingly bleak.

A Reuters photographer saw former AC Milan and Chelsea coach Ancelotti spend an hour at the Pitie Salpetriere hospital, which is used by PSG for staff medicals.

Ancelotti then moved on to their Parc des Princes stadium and left several hours later without talking to waiting reporters.

Media reports in Italy said there were still stumbling blocks to overcome before Ancelotti could be appointed.

PSG are top of the French league at the mid-season break but reports have persisted that their big-spending Qatari owners want a higher-profile coach than Kombouare, in place before May's takeover.

The club said last week that "serene discussions" were taking place with Kombouare but stopped short of saying he had been removed.

(Reporting by Benoit Tessier and Christophe Michel; Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)