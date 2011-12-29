PARIS Dec 29 Italian Carlo Ancelotti was spotted at a Paris hospital on Thursday amid press reports he could sign as coach of Paris St Germain in the coming hours.

A Reuters photographer saw the former AC Milan and Chelsea coach spend an hour at the Pitie Salpetriere hospital, which is used by PSG for staff medicals.

PSG are top of the French league but reports have persisted that their big-spending Qatari owners want a higher-profile coach than Antoine Kombouare, in place before May's takeover.

The club said last week that "serene discussions" were taking place with Kombouare but stopped short of saying he had been removed.