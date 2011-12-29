PARIS Dec 29 Italian Carlo Ancelotti was
spotted at a Paris hospital on Thursday amid press reports he
could sign as coach of Paris St Germain in the coming hours.
A Reuters photographer saw the former AC Milan and Chelsea
coach spend an hour at the Pitie Salpetriere hospital, which is
used by PSG for staff medicals.
PSG are top of the French league but reports have persisted
that their big-spending Qatari owners want a higher-profile
coach than Antoine Kombouare, in place before May's takeover.
The club said last week that "serene discussions" were
taking place with Kombouare but stopped short of saying he had
been removed.
(Reporting by Benoit Tessier; Writing by Mark Meadows; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)