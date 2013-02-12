Soccer player David Beckham (C) presents his new jersey after a news conference in Paris January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Former England captain David Beckham has joined up with his new French club Paris St Germain in Valencia where they will play their Champions League last-16 first-leg match on Tuesday, the Ligue 1 club said.

"David Beckham landed at 11:00 am at Valencia airport," the club said on their website (www.psg.fr).

"He will meet his new team mates during lunch before watching tonight's game in the Mestalla stadium stands."

The 37-year-old Beckham, who signed a five-month contract with PSG on January 31, will fly back to Paris with the squad on Wednesday morning and will train with them for the first time in the afternoon.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, who joined PSG as a free agent and will wear the No. 32 shirt, has trained with PSG staff members in London over the past few days.

He is likely to make the squad for the first time when PSG take on arch-rivals Olympique Marseille on February 24 as he still needs to improve his fitness, coach Carlo Ancelotti told French daily L'Equipe.

(Writing by Gregory Blachier in Paris; Editing by Ed Osmond)