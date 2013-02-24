Paris Saint Germain's soccer player David Beckham waves as he attends his first training session with PSG squad at the Camp des Loges training center in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Former England captain David Beckham has been included in the Paris St Germain squad for the first time since joining the Ligue 1 leaders last month as they prepare to host third-placed Olympique Marseille on Sunday.

The 37-year-old, who has not played since winning the U.S. Major League Soccer title with Los Angeles Galaxy in December, is expected to steal the limelight as he gets ready to make his debut with the Qatari-backed club.

Forwards Jeremy Menez and Lucas are back in the squad after minor injuries ruled them out of the defeat at lowly Sochaux last weekend but PSG are still without centre back Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian defender, who has been sidelined for a month, was expected to return after a thigh problem but manager Carlo Ancelotti did not name him in his 20-man squad.

Midfielder Thiago Motta is also out with a thigh injury.

PSG are top of the standings with 51 points from 25 games, three ahead of Olympqiue Lyon and five above Marseille.

(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris)