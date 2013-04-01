Soccer player David Beckham (R) attends a news conference in Paris January 31, 2013. Beckham laughs alongside Nasser Al-Khelaifi (L), Paris St Germain's club owner and owner of Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera Sport, and President of beIN Sport French TV channel. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

PARIS Paris St Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi wants former England captain David Beckham to extend his contract with the French club for another year.

"We are going to talk with him about it. But frankly, we really want to keep him with us next season," al-Khelaifi told French sports daily L'Equipe on Monday.

Beckham, 37, joined the wealthy French side as a free agent in January on a five-month deal and said he was considering a second season at the capital club.

"He's fantastic, on and off the pitch. Signing David has been one of my best decisions," al-Khelaifi said.

"He's outstanding as a person, as a player, as an ambassador. He has really made an impact in this squad. Everybody loves him."

Beckham has started once in five league appearances so far with PSG, who top the Ligue 1 table seven points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille with eight games left. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Patrick Johnston)