LONDON Jan 31 David Beckham is poised to join Ligue 1 club Paris St Germain, Sky Sports News reported on Thursday.

The former England captain, who has been training with Premier League club Arsenal in a bid to retain his fitness, is travelling to Paris ahead of a medical, Sky said.

PSG manager Carlo Ancelotti's usual pre-game press conference was cancelled on Thursday and replaced by a news conference at the Parc des Princes with the club's sporting director Leonardo and president Nasser al-Khelaifi at 1600GMT.

Beckham, the 37-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, is a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy at the end of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season in December.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)