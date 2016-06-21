Coach Laurent Blanc will leave Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain by the end of the week, despite signing a two-year contract extension in February, his agent Jean Pierre Bernes said on Monday.

Under Blanc, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in June 2013, PSG claimed their second successive domestic treble last season but went out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"Before the end of the week, PSG and Laurent Blanc will be separated," Bernes told French radio station Europe 1. "We're in discussions with PSG directors and it's being done in an excellent atmosphere from both sides."

Blanc's future at PSG looked in doubt earlier this month when club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi described their season as a "failure".

