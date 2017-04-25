Alonso looks to return to work with Indy 500 win
INDIANAPOLIS Fernando Alonso will be hoping to return to his McLaren Formula One day job next week with an Indianapolis 500 victory and another jewel in motor racing's Triple Crown.
PARIS Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has extended his contract with Paris St Germain by two years until 2020, the French champions said on Tuesday.
Cavani, 30, has scored 125 goals in 192 competitive games for PSG, 20 of them in the Champions League -- a club record.
"It is with a lot of joy that I extend my commitment to Paris St Germain," said Cavani.
"It has always been clear that my priority was to continue my history with PSG."
PSG are second in the Ligue 1 standings, behind Monaco on goal difference.
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.