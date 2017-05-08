Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani could return to his former club Napoli after his contract with the Ligue 1 club ends in 2020, he said on Monday.
The Uruguay international, capped 91 times by his country, renewed his contract with PSG in April. He has scored a record 128 goals in 195 competitive games for the Paris-based club.
"After PSG I don't know what will happen but if I will want to change team I may choose to return to Napoli and then go back home," the 30-year-old told Sky Sport Italia on Monday (sport.sky.it).
"If one day I return to Napoli I would like to return in good shape. Therefore I say we'll see at the end of my current contract which expires in 2020."
Cavani joined PSG in 2013 after spending three years at Serie A club Napoli. He made 104 appearances for the Naples-based team in all competitions, scoring 104 goals.
"I don't want to go back home when I will be too old, I would like to leave football at a high level, I wish. I would like to retire when I decide so rather than football leaving me," Cavani said.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.