Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Jan 7 Paul Clement has been named Paris St Germain assistant coach one day after leaving his job at Premier League Blackburn Rovers.
"Clement was my assistant at Chelsea, I have a good relationship with him," head coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday.
"He will start next week and will do the same job as (assistant coach) Claude Makelele," Ancelotti said on the eve of the Ligue 1 club's trip to lower league Locmine for a French Cup last-64 tie.
Former AC Milan and Chelsea coach Ancelotti took over from Antoine Kombouare as PSG coach late last month.
PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 40 points from 19 games. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.