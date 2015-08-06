Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
PARIS Aug 6 French champions Paris St Germain have announced a news conference for later on Thursday, where they are expected to unveil Angel Di Maria as their latest blockbuster signing.
The former Real Madrid midfielder, whose 59.7 million pounds ($93.28 million) transfer to Manchester United a year ago set a British record, underwent a medical in advance of the announcement, according to the Qatari hospital which conducted the tests.
Di Maria, who failed to win a regular starting place under Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal last season, skipped United's recent pre-season tour of the United States.
The English giants are thought to be prepared to take a loss on the player, with a transfer fee in the region of 44.5 million pounds reported to have been agreed.
The Qatari-owned French club have scheduled their announcement for 1630 GMT. (Writing by Ossian Shine in London; Editing by: Amlan Chakraborty)
