Football Soccer - Benfica v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg - Estadio da Luz - 13/4/16 Benfica's Goncalo Guedes in action Reuters / Paul Hanna Livepic

PARIS Portugal midfielder Goncalo Guedes has joined Paris St Germain from Benfica on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the French champions said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old will face tough competition as he joins a long list of attacking midfielders at PSG including Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Lucas.

PSG are third in the Ligue 1 standings, three points behind leaders Monaco.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)