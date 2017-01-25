Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
PARIS Portugal midfielder Goncalo Guedes has joined Paris St Germain from Benfica on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the French champions said on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old will face tough competition as he joins a long list of attacking midfielders at PSG including Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Lucas.
PSG are third in the Ligue 1 standings, three points behind leaders Monaco.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.