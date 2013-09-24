Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic prepares for a training session at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

PARIS Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has followed Thiago Silva and Marco Verratti by extending his Paris St Germain contract for an extra year in a deal that ties him to the French champions until 2016.

The 31-year-old Sweden international signed for three years when he joined the Qatari-backed club from AC Milan last year.

"I can't see a bigger ambition in Europe than Paris St Germain's. I absolutely want PSG to be the last great club of my career. This club is like me - no dream is big enough for us," the Swede told the PSG website (www.psg.fr).

According to local media reports, Ibrahimovic's salary will rise from about 14 million euros a year to 15.

He was Ligue 1's top scorer with 30 goals in 34 games last season, helping PSG clinch their first French title since 1994.

The Swede also played a key role in helping the club reach the Champions League quarter-finals, where they were eliminated on away goals after two draws against Barcelona.

Last month PSG extended the contracts of Brazil centre back Thiago Silva and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti by one year to 2018 in deals which media said were linked to huge salary rises.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris)