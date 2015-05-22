Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic walks out of the pitch at the end of the French Ligue 1 soccer match against En Avant Guingamp at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been left out of Paris St Germain's squad to play Stade de Reims at home in Ligue 1's last round of matches on Saturday, coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference.

Sweden striker Ibrahimovic missed last Saturday's 2-1 win at Montpellier with a calf injury.

That result ensured PSG were crowned French champions for the third season in a row.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)