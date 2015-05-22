Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been left out of Paris St Germain's squad to play Stade de Reims at home in Ligue 1's last round of matches on Saturday, coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference.
Sweden striker Ibrahimovic missed last Saturday's 2-1 win at Montpellier with a calf injury.
That result ensured PSG were crowned French champions for the third season in a row.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title hopes suffered a crushing blow as their nine-match winning run ended in a 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday.