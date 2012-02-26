Olympique Lyon's Bafetimbi Gomis (2nd L) celebrates with team mates after scoring against Paris St-Germain during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

LYON, France Paris St Germain relinquished their Ligue 1 lead with a dramatic 4-4 draw at Olympique Lyon on Saturday but coach Carlo Ancelotti and director of football Leonardo agreed the team showed the character needed to end their French title drought.

PSG rallied from 4-2 down with Guillaume Hoarau netting the equaliser four minutes into stoppage time and although they trail leaders Montpellier by one point, spirits remain high.

"It is a good result. Coming back from 4-2 down was no easy task. We showed great character and personality," Ancelotti, who is unbeaten in competitive matches since he took over from Antoine Kombouare two months ago, told reporters.

"We did not lose faith in ourselves."

PSG went ahead thanks to a Hoarau strike midway through the first half but conceded three goals in the space of seven minutes before the break.

"We showed fantastic spirit after conceding three goals," Leonardo added.

"It is not easy to come back from that. At 4-2, it seemed it was over but we showed something very strong, which will help us for the rest of the season."

Qatar-backed PSG, who spent over 80 million euros in transfers last summer, have not won the French title since 1994.

"We are now second in the standings but that is not a problem today," Ancelotti said.

"It would be a problem at the end of the season. The most important thing is to stay confident. We needed a nice performance at Lyon and that's what we did against a great team."

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)