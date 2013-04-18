Paris St Germain's coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) gestures beside Barcelona's coach Tito Vilanova during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

PARIS Paris St Germain coach Carlo Ancelotti criticised his players for lack of concentration and "too much self-importance" after they were knocked out of the French Cup in the quarter-finals.

"It is a huge disappointment especially because of the team's attitude," Ancelotti was quoted as saying in French media on Thursday, the day after defeat on penalties at Evian Thonon Gaillard.

"There was no concentration, no character, too much self-importance," the Italian said. "The season is not finished but tonight is a disaster. I am sorry. It is my responsibility.

"Was it our worst game? Yes. Am I upset with the players? Yes. You can lose a game but not in this fashion."

PSG lost on penalties after Saber Khelifa had cancelled out Javier Pastore's brilliant early opener, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva both missing their attempts in the shootout.

The defeat ended the capital side's hopes of achieving a Ligue 1-Cup double, a week after they were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals 3-3 on aggregate by Barcelona.

PSG, who lead second-placed Olympique Marseille by nine points with six games left in the Ligue 1 season, take on Nice on Sunday.

