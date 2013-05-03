Javier Pastore (3rd L) of Paris St-Germain celebrates with team mates after scoring against Evian Thonon Gaillard during their French Cup quarter-final soccer match in Annecy, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS Paris St Germain players are unfazed by speculation surrounding the future of coach Carlo Ancelotti, Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore said on Friday.

French media reported that Italian Ancelotti has told PSG officials he will leave at the end of the season even though his contract was extended by a year after his team clinched a Champions League spot.

"Rumours, we hear them all year around. We are focused on Sunday's game, we want to be champions, Ancelotti, too," Pastore told a news conference ahead of Sunday's Ligue 1 home game against Valenciennes.

PSG, who lead the standings by nine points with four games left, will become French champions for the first time since 1994 if they get a better result than second-placed Olympique Marseille who play Bastia on Saturday.

Ancelotti said last week he would decide whether to stay at PSG next season only once the Ligue 1 title is decided.

"Once the title is won, time will come for Ancelotti, and for us, to think (about the future)," Pastore said.

The former Palermo player, who has been in ominous form lately despite a mediocre start to the season, said his future was not linked with that of Ancelotti.

"I have a contract with PSG, not with Ancelotti. If he were to go I'd be sad because I've had a good relationship with him," he said.

"Anyway these things happen in football, you have to get ready for it in case it does happen."

