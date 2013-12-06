Paris St-Germain's coach Laurent Blanc reacts during his team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Olympique Lyon at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc is confident his players will have learned from their mistakes after their 36-game unbeaten run was snapped by lowly Evian.

PSG take on struggling Sochaux on Saturday still smarting from the unexpected 2-0 midweek loss that left them just one point ahead of second-placed Lille and they will be eager to make amends by handing Ligue 1's bottom club a bitter lesson.

Blanc was particularly upset that PSG suffered their first loss since March against a team who had chalked up only four league wins this season before the surprise result against PSG in freezing conditions.

"It may happen in a season that you're beaten by a team that is better in all departments. But here, we did not do what we should have done," he told a news conference on Friday.

"I'm angry because we should have done much, much better, no matter the weather conditions or anything else.

"When we give 100 percent, we are better than a lot of teams and we can compete with a lot of others. But if we don't we can lose. Hopefully, the lesson has been learned."

Blanc, whose work since he took over from Carlo Ancelotti in the close season has been praised by PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi, said he was expecting a solid performance.

Sochaux have not won in their last eight league games and look like the perfect prey for PSG, who have scored 21 goals in eight home games in Ligue 1.

"Tomorrow, I expect the players to react and there are signs that make me think they will," Blanc said.

"I have rarely seen a post-match training session like yesterday's. It means that the players know that we did not do what we should have done at Evian."

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Pritha Sarkar)