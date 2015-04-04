PARIS Paris St Germain will be without Brazil forward Lucas when they face bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille at the Stade Velodrome in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

"He's not quite ready yet," PSG coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference on Saturday when asked about Lucas, who has been out of action for seven weeks with a groin injury.

Although he otherwise has a full squad at his disposal, Blanc believes all his player will not be at their best after being on international duty last week.

"Having a 'clasico' after an international week is not the best idea," the former France coach said.

"The Argentine players arrived on Thursday at 6 am, jet-lagged. The preparation of the 'clasico' deserved better."

PSG lead the standings with 59 points from 30 games, two ahead of third-placed OM.

Olympique Lyonnais, second on 58, will take the lead on Saturday if they win at En Avant Guingamp (1500 GMT).

