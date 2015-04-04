Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
PARIS Paris St Germain will be without Brazil forward Lucas when they face bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille at the Stade Velodrome in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
"He's not quite ready yet," PSG coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference on Saturday when asked about Lucas, who has been out of action for seven weeks with a groin injury.
Although he otherwise has a full squad at his disposal, Blanc believes all his player will not be at their best after being on international duty last week.
"Having a 'clasico' after an international week is not the best idea," the former France coach said.
"The Argentine players arrived on Thursday at 6 am, jet-lagged. The preparation of the 'clasico' deserved better."
PSG lead the standings with 59 points from 30 games, two ahead of third-placed OM.
Olympique Lyonnais, second on 58, will take the lead on Saturday if they win at En Avant Guingamp (1500 GMT).
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MANAMA FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he intends to talk with Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari, the victim of racist abuse in Italian football, and vowed to fight racist "idiots".