PARIS Champions Paris St Germain will be without influential midfielder Marco Verratti when they take on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco on Sunday after the Italian was ruled out with a calf problem.

"He sustained a minor injury and he is not fit to play tomorrow," coach Unai Emery told a news conference on Saturday.

Verratti limped out of training on Friday and sports daily L'Equipe reported that he would be out for about two weeks but Emery could not confirm on Saturday.

Adrien Rabiot is likely to deputise.

"He is ready to step in. They may not play exactly the same way but the team's mindset will not change," said Emery.

PSG are third in the table with 45 points from 21 games, three behind Monaco.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)