PARIS Portugal's Antero Henrique has been named as Paris St Germain's sporting director, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

He is "charged with instilling a new dynamic in the sports strategy of the club to maximise the first-team's competitiveness and reinforce the capacity of the club to detect, recruit and develop the stars of tomorrow," PSG said in a statement.

Henrique, who is taking over from Olivier Letang after the Frenchman left the post in April, was Porto's vice-president until last year.

PSG finished runners-up to AS Monaco this season, ending their four-year reign as French champions, and exited the Champions League in the last 16 after losing 6-5 on aggregate to Barcelona despite winning the first leg 4-0 in Paris.

However, they did retain the League Cup and French Cup.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)