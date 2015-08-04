PARIS Paris St Germain fans who do not have tickets for the Ligue 1 opener against Lille on Friday have been banned from travelling to the area amid concerns about possible crowd trouble, local authorities said on Tuesday.

They issued an order on Tuesday barring PSG fans without tickets from Villeneuve d'Ascq, home to the Pierre Mauroy stadium, where Lille play, and neighbouring Lezennes and Ronchin.

The authorities said they feared crowd trouble, citing previous problems caused by PSG fans in recent years.

Lille host the French champions on Friday at 1830 GMT.

