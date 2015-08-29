PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make his first Ligue 1 appearance this season in Sunday's away game against Monaco after recovering from a knee injury.

The Sweden striker, who missed the first three matches after spraining his knee in the pre-season Trophy of Champions against Olympique Lyonnais, was included in the squad who travel to the principality.

"He will be in the squad tomorrow against Monaco. We will see whether he starts the game," coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference on Saturday.

Blanc also counts on new signing Angel Di Maria, who joined from Real Madrid during the close season, to make an impact in his league debut.

PSG have not conceded a goal in three matches but have only scored four.

"I think that Di Maria brings a lot to this team. We need to be more efficient offensively. Di Maria will bring us his workrate and his technique," said Blanc.

PSG lead the standings with a maximum nine points, two ahead of Bastia who travel to St Etienne on Sunday.

