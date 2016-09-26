Football Soccer - Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group A - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 13/9/16Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier warms up before the match Reuters / Benoit TessierLivepic

PARIS A French court sentenced Paris St Germain defender Serge Aurier to two months in jail on Monday over a run-in with police as he left a night club in May, his lawyer said.

The 23-year-old Ivory Coast national, who had pleaded not guilty to charges of acting violently towards a police officer, remained free pending an appeal. He was also fined 600 euros ($675).

Police said the altercation took place shortly before dawn after Aurier left a night club in the Champs Elysees area of Paris.

"We're appealing. Mr Aurier contests the findings. He's not guilty and must be acquitted," lawyer Claire Boutard de la Combe told reporters.

Aurier was suspended by PSG in February for several

weeks for insulting team coach Laurent Blanc.

