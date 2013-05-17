PARIS May 17 Retiring David Beckham will feature in Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain's match at home to Stade Brest on Saturday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

"He is going to play," Italian Ancelotti, who ducked questions about his own future, told a news conference.

Beckham, 38, said on Thursday that he would retire from playing at the end of the season after a short stint at PSG, triggering an avalanche of tributes to the former England captain.

Ancelotti joined the chorus, saying: "He loves his job, he is a very very humble player, these are the best qualities I saw in his character.

"He had fantastic passing qualities, he was one of the best in the world in that department."

It will be Beckham's 10th Ligue 1 appearance this season after he joined PSG in late January.

Earlier on Friday, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reiterated his desire to see Beckham stay in Paris, although in a non-playing capacity.

"I met him yesterday, he believes in the PSG project," Al-Khelaifi said in a separate news conference.

"He enjoyed the last six months, we have time to discuss, we'll be discussing over the next two weeks and hopefully we will announce an agreement together.

"I told him 'the door is open for you' and he wants to be involved so we will see now."

Al-Khelaifi still has to meet with Ancelotti to discuss the Italian's future amid speculation he could leave.

Ancelotti, whose contract runs until June next year, was not too worried about it.

"I haven't thought about it. I have been busy with the (title) celebrations and other things," he said.

Asked when he would announce his decision, he replied: "I don't know", adding that he would not answer questions on the matter until he has made up his mind.

Earlier this week, Al-Khelaifi told Reuters that he had turned down a Real Madrid move to hire Ancelotti.

"They (Real) came and I discussed it with them. He's got a contract with us for one more year...for me, he's here next year," Al-Khelaidi said on Monday.

PSG clinched their first French league title since 1994 last Sunday when they claimed a 1-0 win at Olympique Lyon. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)