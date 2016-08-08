Football Soccer - Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg - Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - 4/5/16Real Madrid's Jese looks dejected after a missed chanceReuters / Sergio Perez/ Livepic/ Files

PARIS Paris St Germain have signed Spanish forward Jese from Real Madrid on a five-year deal, the French champions said on Monday.

The 23-year-old Jese is PSG's fifth signing during the close season after Hatem Ben Arfa, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Thomas Meunier and Giovani Lo Celso.

Jese, who was signed for an undisclosed fee, scored 13 goals from 62 La Liga games.

PSG, under new coach Unai Emery, who joined from Sevilla, won the Trophy of Champions with a 4-1 win against Olympique Lyonnais last Saturday.

"Like Paris Saint-Germain, I have big ambitions for the coming seasons and it will be a great pleasure to work under the direction of Unai Emery," Jese, who has represented Spain at youth level, told PSG's official website (www.psg.fr). "I can't wait to begin this next challenge of my career."

