Paris Saint-Germain player Jeremy Menez celebrates after he scored the first goal for their team during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Olympique Lyon at the Gerland stadium in Lyon May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

PARIS Paris St Germain forward Jeremy Menez has been given a four-match ban for insulting the referee who booked him during a game against Nice last month, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

Menez, who scored when PSG won 1-0 at Olympique Lyon last weekend to clinch the title, did not appear at the disciplinary hearing.

"After hearing the player's representative and from the referee of the game, the disciplinary commission suspended him for four games," the LFP said in a statement.

The sanction will take effect next week, leaving Menez free to celebrate the title with PSG fans when the capital club host bottom side Stade Brest on Saturday.

The France forward will then miss the first three matches of next season.

(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alison Wildey)