PARIS, Sept 20 Paris St Germain and Monaco have ample cash reserves to fund their big-spending ways and in coaches Laurent Blanc and Claudio Ranieri, share the same approach to playing entertaining attacking football.

A meeting of similar minds will take place on Sunday when PSG host the team most likely to challenge them for Ligue 1 supremacy, with Blanc pitting his wits against a man he has only good things to say about.

Former France coach Blanc has fond memories of Ranieri who he played during one season at Napoli in 1991-92.

"We had a very good relationship, because at that time, and it's very far back in time, he was an Italian coach willing to play good football and that was not that easy," Blanc told a news conference on Friday.

"He has always preached good football, he has always wanted his teams to start playing from the back four, he has always wanted movement on the pitch, he has never been scared of fielding attacking players. We share the same philosophy."

Asked if Ranieri had influenced him as a coach, Blanc said that he found inspiration in the way Ranieri managed to impose his ideas.

"Yes he has, because it was not easy. He has brought his fresh vision of football I like and he was right, since Italians have followed that way, which is the good one, in my opinion."

Ranieri led Monaco to the French Ligue 2 title last season and has been tasked with securing a place in next season's Champions League.

Monaco, backed by billionaire Russian owner Dmitry Rybolovlev, have made an impressive start back in the top flight with four wins from five to lead the standings on 13 points, with defending champions PSG in third on 11.

The huge outlay - some 170 million euros - on the likes of Colombia striker Radamel Falcao, fellow countryman James Rodriguez and Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho, as well as the recruitment of Frenchman Eric Abidal and Portuguese Ricardo Carvalho, appears money well spent.

"It's pretty surprising how consistent they've already been. (Ranieri) has managed his players for the best so far," Blanc said.

The PSG coach, who have all his players available for the clash while Monaco will be without injured midfielder Jeremy Toulalan, said the attractive football that Monaco play was good news for both sides.

"The two teams will play to win, which will be a change for us compared to our first games at Parc des Princes. It's likely to turn into an open and entertaining game." (Reporting by Clotaire Achi; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)