PARIS Paris St Germain on Tuesday issued a terse "no comment" following reports in England that the French champions had approached Jose Mourinho to become their new manager.

Sky Sports News flashed the development across their programming, billing it 'Breaking News' and citing "Sky sources". Other websites were quick to follow.

Sky said PSG chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi was understood to have instigated the approach to Mourinho immediately after PSG's Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City last week, "having grown frustrated at the club's lack of progress in Europe under Laurent Blanc".

Blanc signed a two-year contract extension in February, taking him through to June 2018.

The runaway French champions were not answering phone calls when contacted by Reuters, but sent a text message stating "No comment" when asked about the Mourinho report.

Portuguese Mourinho, who was sacked by Premier League Chelsea last December, has also been linked with Manchester United, where Louis van Gaal has failed to win over fans.

