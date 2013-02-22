PARIS Feb 22 Brazilian Ronaldo will kick off Paris St Germain's home Ligue 1 clash against Olympique Marseille on Sunday, in which his former Real Madrid team mate David Beckham is poised to make his debut for the French club.

"The club decided to honour former Brazil international Ronaldo... who will be the special guest for this PSG-OM," the Ligue 1 leaders said on their website (www.psg.fr) on Friday.

"He will virtually kick the match off."

The Brazilian World Cup winner and three-times world player of the year never played for PSG and retired from the sport in 2011 but will kick the ball from the centre circle immediately before the start of Sunday's game.

Beckham, 37, is expected to make his first appearance at the Parc des Princes after joining PSG on a five-month deal in January.

Paris top Ligue 1 on 51 points from 25 games, five ahead of third-placed Marseille.