Smoke from tear gas and fireworks fill the air as fans face riot Gendarmes in front of the Eiffel Tower during clashes with police as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris May 13,... REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS French Football League (LFP) president Frederic Thiriez has taken a share of responsibility for the violent clashes that marred Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 title celebrations in the French capital on Monday.

Thiriez said the LFP had made a mistake in agreeing that the celebrations should be held in the streets of Paris instead of within the Parc des Princes.

"Of course I take my share of responsibility in this fiasco because I had agreed that the trophy be handed over not within the Parc des Princes but in town so all Parisians could enjoy it after a 19-year wait," Thiriez said in a statement on Tuesday.

LFP and PSG officials have been summoned to appear before the interior minister later on Tuesday (1500 GMT), the Interior Ministry said.

On Monday, the title celebrations were cut short when some 30 people were injured in clashes between spectators and police near the Place du Trocadero.

Some of those involved wore PSG shirts and climbed on to temporary scaffolding as the soccer club's players were showing off the trophy.

Bus shelters, cars and shop windows were damaged, with some of the people involved covering their faces.

PSG should be able to properly celebrate the title on Saturday when they host Stade Brest at the Parc des Princes.

"The party was spoiled by a few hundred troublemakers who have nothing to do with football and even less with those who fill the Parc des Princes on match days with such passion and enthusiasm and in total security," PSG said in a statement overnight.

"All the members of the club, the players and the directors, express to all those loyal and passionate fans their heartfelt regret that the trophy presentation ceremony had to be cut short."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)