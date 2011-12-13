Olympique Lyon's coach Claude Puel attends their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Caen at the Gerland stadium in Lyon May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Pratta/Files

PARIS Former Olympique Lyon coach Claude Puel has lost his claim for nearly five million euros in compensation after being sacked with a year left on his contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Puel's lawyer had been asking for 3.3 million euros in lost salary and 1.66 million euros in damages but an industrial tribunal rejected the claim.

"This decision confirms the validity of Lyon's position," the seven-times French champions, who sacked Puel at the end of last season, said in a statement on their website (www.olweb.fr).

Puel, who was replaced by Remi Garde, has 15 days to appeal to Lyon's Court of Appeal.

Former Monaco defender Puel, who also coached Lille and Monaco, failed to win the French title in his three-year spell with Lyon but led them to their first and only Champions League semi-final in 2010.

