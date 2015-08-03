(Recasts with confirmation)

PARIS Aug 3 Brazil defender Rafael will join Olympique Lyonnais on a four-year deal from Manchester United after both clubs reached an agreement, the Ligue 1 side said on Monday.

"Olympique Lyonnais inform that they have found an agreement with Manchester United over the transfer of Brazilian international defender Rafael da Silva who will sign a four-year deal in the coming days," the club said on their official website (www.olweb.fr).

Rafael, who won two caps for Brazil, made 109 Premier League appearances and won three league titles following his debut in 2008.

"I want to thank Manchester United fans for all the love during those 8 years," Rafael, 25, said on his official twitter account.

"Since I signed with the club I lived incredible moments, after all were 8 years wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs of the world.

"Now it's a new path, a new challenge, God bless me!"

Lyon finished runners-up to Paris St Germain in Ligue 1 last season.

No financial details were given on the transfer. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tom Hayward)