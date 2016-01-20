Montpellier coach Rolland Courbis gesture during their French League soccer match against Monaco at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

PARIS Rolland Courbis has replaced Stade Rennais coach Philippe Montanier until the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday. "I have met with Philippe Montanier to tell him we were separating. The team will be coached by Rolland Courbis," French media quoted club president Rene Ruello as saying.

Courbis, 62, resigned as Montpellier coach in December after two years in charge of the former champions.

He joined Rennes last week as Ruello's advisor and the club said in a statement that he would be assisted by Jacques Bayle. The Brittany side, who are sixth in Ligue 1, were knocked out of the French Cup 3-1 at home by Ligue 2 team Bourg en Bresse in their last 32 match on Tuesday.

Montanier, 51 and a former coach of la Liga side Real Sociedad, had been at Rennes since 2013.

