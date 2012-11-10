PARIS France have called up Lyon defender Anthony Reveillere to replace the injured Christophe Jallet for Wednesday's international friendly in Italy, the French Federation (FFF) said on Saturday.

The 33-year-old right back has 19 caps and last played for France in September when they beat Finland 1-0 in a 2014 World Cup qualifier.

French media reported Paris St Germain's Jallet had suffered a thigh injury.

France manager Didier Deschamps this week named a 23-man squad for the match in Parma.

