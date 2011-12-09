Olympique Marseille's Andre-Pierre Gignac sits on the bench at the start of their French Ligue 1 match against Caen at the Michel d'Ornano's stadium in Caen December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Brief news from Ligue 1 before this weekend's matches:

* Olympique Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is to undergo groin surgery and will be out of action for about six weeks, the club said on their website (www.om.net) on Friday.

Marseille, who qualified for the Champions League last 16 with a comeback win at Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, take on Girondins Bordeaux on Saturday (2000 GMT).

The 2010 champions are seventh in the Ligue 1 standings, 12 points behind leaders Montpellier, and have targeted nine points from their next three games before the winter break.

"Nine points is what we need. If we can do this, we'll spend good holidays. But right now, we have zero points from nine available," coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.

* Lile captain Rio Mavuba urged his team to bounce back from their early Champions League exit when they take on Dijon on Sunday (1600).

Champions Lille, third in Ligue 1, exited after only drawing 0-0 at home to Turkish side Trabzonspor when they needed to win.

"We want to be back in the Champions League. Obviously it's a slap in the face and it can do some damage, but we will now see how the squad reacts," Mavuba was quoted as saying by sports daily L'Equipe on Friday.

* Paris St Germain midfielder Clement Chantome is likely to miss his team's trip to Sochaux on Saturday (1800) with a thigh injury, L'Equipe reported on Friday.

Striker Guillaume Hoarau is back in training after a shoulder injury, but he is not expected to be fit for the game.

PSG are second in the standings with 33 points from 16 games, three points behind leaders Montpellier.

* Montpellier defender Henri Bedimo is confident his team have what it takes to handle the pressure of being Ligue 1 leaders when they travel to Valenciennes on Saturday (1800).

Montpellier have been impressive lately, scoring seven goals in their last two games.

"Our confidence is growing, especially on away matches. We definitely stand a good chance of winning this game," the Cameroon fullback told reporters on Thursday.

