PARIS Away fans will be banned from top football matches in France until mid-December with the country in a state of emergency following the Paris attacks and because of the forthcoming Climate Summit in the capital.

"The Interior Ministry has issued an order banning away fans for the 15th round of Ligue 1 matches, and the 16th round of matches of Ligue 2, this weekend," the French League (LFP) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another order, with the same provisions, will be issued very soon regarding the 16th, 17th, 18th rounds of Ligue 1, the 17th and 18th rounds of Ligue 2, the eighth round of the French Cup and the round of the Europa League (Dec. 8 and 10).

"These decisions are justified by the lack of police forces available in a period of the state of emergency and by the organisation of the COP21 (Climate Summit)," read the statement.

France has been in a state of emergency since coordinated attacks by Islamic State members on Paris bars, restaurants, a concert hall and a soccer stadium killed 130 and injured at least 350.

The Climate Summit will be held in the French capital from Nov. 30-Dec. 11.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)