Montpellier have signed former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Stephane Sessegnon on a two-year contract, the Ligue 1 club have said.

The 32-year-old has been a free agent since his contract with the Premier League club expired last season. Sessegnon, who also had spells with Paris St Germain and Sunderland, scored two league goals in 25 appearances for West Brom last season.

