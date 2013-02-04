Newcastle United's Moussa Sissoko (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

CLAIREFONTAINE, France Newcastle United's Moussa Sissoko says the Premier League was made for him after the France international midfielder began his career in England with two goals and an assist in his first two matches.

Sissoko, one of five French players to join the relegation-threatened side during the January transfer window, has made an instant impact in crucial wins over Aston Villa and European champions Chelsea.

"I think that this league is made for me," Sissoko told reporters on Monday ahead of France's friendly game against Germany at the Stade de France.

"I had the desire to play in the English league and Newcastle gave me this opportunity. I am very happy to be here."

Sissoko has all the reasons to be happy as he celebrated his first game at St James' Park by scoring twice to give Newcastle a 3-2 victory against Chelsea on Saturday.

"I never would have imagined that. First home game, against European champions Chelsea... If I had been told I would score two goals I would not have believed it," he said.

Sissoko also set up striker Papiss Cisse for the opening goal 19 minutes into his debut in a 2-1 win at fellow strugglers Aston Villa last Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Sissoko, who has six caps with France, has been used in a more offensive role at Newcastle after he played as a holding midfielder at Toulouse.

"My game is forward-driven. At Newcastle and in England football is more offensive so it suits me better," he said.

Newcastle's two recent wins have lifted them to 15th though they are only six points above the drop zone ahead of their next game away to fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

