PARIS, Sept 2 Zambia forward Emmanuel Mayuka has joined Sochaux on a one-year loan from Premier League club Southampton, the Ligue 1 outfit said on Monday.

The 22-year-old, who finished joint top-scorer with three goals when his country won the African Nations Cup last year, joined Southampton last season but made only 11 league appearances.

"The new Sochaux forward will be presented when he comes back from international duty," the French club said on their website (www.fcsochaux.fr).

Mayuka, who has scored 10 goals in 38 internationals, will play in Zambia's final World Cup qualifier in Ghana on Friday, a match that will determine who finishes top of the group. Ghana are one point ahead of Zambia in Group D.

