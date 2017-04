PARIS French soccer clubs will stage a strike at the end of next month in protest at the French government's super tax, the nation's professional clubs' union (UCPF) said on Thursday.

"There will be a weekend without a game at the end of the month (of November)," Jean-Pierre Louvel, the UCPF president, told a news conference.

The strike will affect Ligue 1 and 2 matches on November 29 to Dec 2.

