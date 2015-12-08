U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
PARIS Claude Robin has been named Troyes coach following the departure of Jean-Marc Furlan, the Ligue 1 bottom club said on Tuesday.
For Robin, who is 55 this week, it will be his first job as head coach of a professional team.
Furlan left last week after a mutual agreement with Troyes, who have six points from 17 games.
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.