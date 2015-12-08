PARIS Claude Robin has been named Troyes coach following the departure of Jean-Marc Furlan, the Ligue 1 bottom club said on Tuesday.

For Robin, who is 55 this week, it will be his first job as head coach of a professional team.

Furlan left last week after a mutual agreement with Troyes, who have six points from 17 games.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Neville Dalton)