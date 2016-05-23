Paris St Germain's Gregory Van Der Wiel celebrates after scoring during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Metz at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Files

PARIS, Dutch international Gregory van der Wiel is leaving Paris St Germain after a season in which he has been unable to hold down a regular first-team place.

The 28-year-old full back, who was part of the Netherlands team that lost to Spain in the 2010 World Cup final and has won 46 caps for his country, said he wanted to stay at the runaway French champions but he had no alternative but to leave.

“I have always given my best to secure my spot in the squad. If that fails, it’s OK. But it is a sign that there is no confidence in me when I’m second choice,” he said of his battle for the right back berth with Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier and Brazilian Marquinhos.

“I felt really bad about it at the time. I was very disappointed and felt embarrassed because I do possess the quality to play Champions League matches," he added.

Van der Wiel also said he had no communication with coach Laurent Blanc, who took the Parisians to a clean sweep of three trophies in France this season and the Champions League quarter-finals.

“We don’t really communicate. Not at all. I guess he doesn’t like to talk to players," he said.

“He never gave me a reason why I’m second or third in order. Maybe then I could have understood his reasoning,” the Dutchman added.

Van der Wiel joined PSG from Ajax Amsterdam in 2012. He won two league championships with Ajax in 2011 and 2012 and four in a row in Ligue 1.

