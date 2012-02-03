PARIS Urinating in a surfing suit is the best way to fight the cold during a football game, according to St Etienne keeper Jeremie Janot as freezing weather threatens French fixtures.

St Etienne take on Lorient on Saturday, with temperatures expected to be as low as -13°C, but Janot knows a few tricks.

"The best is to wear a surfing suit. And with 15 minutes left, you pee in the suit and then you can go straight to the shower," Janot told L'Equipe's website (www.lequipe.fr) on Friday. He is, however, expected to start on the bench on Saturday. "It's worse, even with the blankets," said Janot.

The French League (LFP) is closely monitoring weather reports because of the cold snap in France.

L'Equipe's website (www.lequipe.fr) reported on Friday that the St Etienne v Lorient, Dijon v Valenciennes, Caen v AJ Auxerre and Nancy v Stade Rennes are the games under threat.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)