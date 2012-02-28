Ghana's Andre Ayew (R) celebrates his goal with teammate Jordan Ayew during their African Nations Cup quarter-final soccer match against Tunisia at Franceville stadium February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew have both withdrawn from Ghana's squad for Wednesday's friendly with Chile in Philadelphia, the Ghana Football Association said on Tuesday.

A brief statement said the Olympique Marseille pair were nursing injuries and that two replacements would be sought at late notice for the trip to the United States.

The brothers both played for Marseille in Sunday's 1-0 loss at Stade Brest -- Jordan for the entire 90 minutes and Andre as a substitute for the final half-hour.

Ghana already travel without injured captain John Mensah and forward Asamoah Gyan, who has announced a temporary hiatus from international football in the wake of his penalty miss in the African Nations Cup semi-final earlier this month.

