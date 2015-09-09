Late goals from Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 2-2 draw with Mexico on Tuesday and saved their blushes after they had dominated the match but failed to convert chances in an open friendly game in Dallas.

Aguero scored after 85 minutes when Ezequiel Lavezzi took advantage of a blooper by the Mexican goalkeeper and crossed for him to side-foot into the empty net.

Three minutes later Messi chested down the ball inside the box and then half volleyed home to rob Mexico of the win.

"Mexico scored the goals but I think Argentina controlled the game," coach Gerardo Martino said after the match. "We had as many chances but we didn't put them away."

The Mexicans went in 1-0 up at half time after Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez scored from the penalty spot and the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker should have made it two but blazed over with just the keeper to beat.

Hector Herrera got Mexico's second after 70 minutes as Ricardo Ferretti's team harried their opponents with quick counter attacks but Argentina's superstar double put a more realistic tint on the scoreline with their late goals.

The result extends Argentina's unbeaten streak to 11 games and Martino's team must now concentrate on their upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

After losing the final of the 2014 tournament to Germany, they kick off their Russia 2018 campaign at home to Ecuador in Buenos Aires on Oct. 8. Five days later they go to Asuncion to play Paraguay.

Ecuador beat Honduras 2-0 in one of the evening's other friendlies, while a last minute penalty from Jefferson Farfan gave Peru a 1-1 draw against Colombia.

Venezuela and Panama also shared the spoils in a dour 1-1 draw, Brazil hammered the United States 4-1 in Massachusetts, and an early Bryan Ruiz goal gave Costa Rica a 1-0 victory over Uruguay.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)