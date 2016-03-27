VIENNA Austria struck twice in the first 13 minutes before surviving an uncomfortable second half on the way to a 2-1 friendly win over fellow Euro 2016 finalists Albania on Saturday.

Marc Janko scored an opportunist goal and Martin Harnik took advantage of a defensive howler as Albania's rearguard, which did not concede an away goal in the qualifying campaign, fell apart early on.

Janko ran on to Zlato Junuzovic's flicked pass, was partially stopped by a defender but managed to cleverly hook the ball past Etrit Berisha after six minutes. It was the experienced forward's 26th goal in 51 internationals.

Seven minutes later home goalkeeper Robert Almer sent a long clearance upfield, the Albania defence let it go and were caught out by the lurking Harnik who ran on and fired a shot past Berisha.

Albania, warming up for their first major finals, replied two minutes after the break when Ermir Lenjani burst through Austria's rearguard to blast his shot between Almer and his near post.

The large visiting contingent of fans let off firecrackers in celebration, causing a delay in the restart as stadium announcers ordered them to stop.

Albania had plenty of possession after that and gave Austria, who dropped only one point in qualifying for the Euro 2016 finals in France in June, some uncomfortable moments.

The Albanians finished with 10 men when Ergys Kace was sent off in the 78th minute for stamping on Aleksandar Dragovic's ankle.

