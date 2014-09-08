Brazil's soccer player David Luiz, newly-signed player for French soccer club Paris St Germain, poses beside a poster of himself after a news conference at the Peninsula Paris luxury hotel in Paris, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Brazil must rearrange their defence because they have a host of high-profile players unavailable for the friendly with Ecuador in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Experienced duo David Luiz and Maicon will be missing after featuring in Friday's 1-0 win over Colombia.

Luiz injured his left knee while right back Maicon has been sent home for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.

Centre half Luiz, captain when hosts Brazil were thrashed 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals, could be replaced by uncapped Corinthians player Gil.

Young Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos may also be drafted in.

Brazil have flown in 20-year-old Fabinho to bolster the squad but Porto's Danilo, 23, is favourite to replace Maicon.

Real Madrid left back Marcelo could also shift wings to lend experience to the back four.

Brazil were already without elegant centre half Thiago Silva for the double header because of an injury sustained with his club side Paris St Germain.

The Ecuador game at the Metlife stadium comes four days after a Neymar free kick gave Brazil victory over Colombia in Miami in coach Dunga's first match in his second spell in charge.

Dunga gave a second-half debut to Cruzeiro playmaker Everton Ribeiro in Miami.

Ribeiro's team mate Ricardo Goulart is another uncapped player hoping to make his first appearance against Ecuador.

