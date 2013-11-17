Brazil turned on the style in the second half to score four goals and hammer Honduras 5-0 in a friendly in Miami on Saturday.

Honduras started strongly but Brazil opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Paulinho took possession on the right and delivered an inviting low cross for Bernard to strike home from eight yards.

Brazil doubled their lead in the 54th minute when a Dante header hit two Honduran defenders, wrongfooted goalkeeper Valladares and rolled into the net.

Brazil's third was similarly scrappy, Valladares parrying a Paulinho shot only as far as Maicon, who had the easiest of tap ins in the 65th minute.

Substitute Hulk had been on the field just three minutes when he provided a cut back for Willian to score his first international goal with a side foot finish from 12 yards out.

Hulk himself completed the rout in the 73rd minute when he finished a wonderful team move by curling a left foot shot into the corner of the net.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)