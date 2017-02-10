Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
SAO PAULO Brazil will play Argentina in an international friendly on June 9 in Australia, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Thursday.
"The stage for the game will be the Melbourne Cricket Ground, an arena with a capacity for 100,000 people," the CBF said.
South America's two most high profile teams frequently play friendly matches in neutral venues.
Argentina currently top the FIFA rankings, with Brazil in second.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.