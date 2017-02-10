Football Soccer - International friendly - Training session - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 24/1/17 - Brazil's Diego (C) controls the ball during a training session. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO Brazil will play Argentina in an international friendly on June 9 in Australia, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Thursday.

"The stage for the game will be the Melbourne Cricket Ground, an arena with a capacity for 100,000 people," the CBF said.

South America's two most high profile teams frequently play friendly matches in neutral venues.

Argentina currently top the FIFA rankings, with Brazil in second.

